Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Cibc World Mkts

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark raised shares of Paramount Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$37.25.

Shares of POU opened at C$26.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.44. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$24.51 and a 12-month high of C$33.80.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$443.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$468.00 million. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 19.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 1.4075758 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

