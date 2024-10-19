PaLM AI (PALM) Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges

PaLM AI (PALM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 19th. PaLM AI has a total market cap of $30.69 million and $480,578.45 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PaLM AI has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One PaLM AI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000582 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PaLM AI Token Profile

PaLM AI’s genesis date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 77,300,000 tokens. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc.

PaLM AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 77,300,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.41204117 USD and is up 8.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $476,364.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

