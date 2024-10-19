Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Pacific Drilling S.A. (OTCMKTS:PACDQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. Pacific Drilling shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 1,917,900 shares traded.
Pacific Drilling Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.
About Pacific Drilling
Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor in the United States, Nigeria, and internationally. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pacific Drilling
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.