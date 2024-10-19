Pachira Investments Inc. Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pachira Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.5% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 694,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,829,000 after buying an additional 13,909 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 109,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 22,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $51.83 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

