Pachira Investments Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,372,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,014,000 after acquiring an additional 184,961 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 581,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 336,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,523,000 after buying an additional 20,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 311,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after acquiring an additional 45,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 244,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $119.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.82. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $119.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

