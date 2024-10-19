Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Sells £2,830,870.82 in Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONTGet Free Report) insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 1,993,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.85), for a total value of £2,830,870.82 ($3,696,618.99).

ONT stock opened at GBX 143.30 ($1.87) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 140.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 118.99. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 52-week low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 229.40 ($3.00). The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -716.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

ONT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 282 ($3.68) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 235.50 ($3.08).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

