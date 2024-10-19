OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.
OSRAM Licht Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.98.
About OSRAM Licht
OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. OSRAM Licht AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.
