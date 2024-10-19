Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Trading 0% Higher – Still a Buy?

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.06 and last traded at $21.04. 37,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 53,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.

Ørsted A/S Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.70.

About Ørsted A/S

(Get Free Report)

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.