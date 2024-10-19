Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.99. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $31.63.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $164.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.70 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

