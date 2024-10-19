Orgel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 338 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 47,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,983,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY stock opened at $583.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $560.54 and its 200-day moving average is $547.08. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $585.50.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

