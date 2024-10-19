Orgel Wealth Management LLC Buys 195,514 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2024

Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFDFree Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,233,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,514 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 1.86% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $46,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $20.88 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.