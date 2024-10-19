Orgel Wealth Management LLC Buys 195,514 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,233,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,514 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 1.86% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $46,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $20.88 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.