Orgel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 394,907 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,488,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,907 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $127,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.76 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.40.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

