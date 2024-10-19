Orgel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 350 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $63.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average of $59.83. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $64.08.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

