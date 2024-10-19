Ordinals Self Reported Market Cap Hits $764.65 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. During the last seven days, Ordinals has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ordinals has a total market cap of $764.65 million and $62.66 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ordinals token can now be bought for approximately $36.41 or 0.00053476 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ordinals alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000116 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.82 or 0.00250882 BTC.

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 37.09734422 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 193 active market(s) with $86,737,711.16 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ordinals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ordinals and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.