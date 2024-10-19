Orbit Chain (ORC) Market Cap Reaches $3.25 Million

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $3.25 million and $127,468.38 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 947,219,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 652,412,698 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit Chain (ORC) is a multi-asset blockchain platform that facilitates the storage, transfer, and verification of information and assets across various public blockchains. It acts as a hub, allowing fluid asset movement and interaction within a single network, aiming to solve the liquidity problem of traditional blockchain systems. The ORC token is used for transferring data or assets, staking, governance voting rights, and as part of the cost for using Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

