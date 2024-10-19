Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 175,079 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175,079 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,927,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $123,713,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 92.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,621,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,361 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,356.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,519,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,697,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

