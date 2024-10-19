Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,744 Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $679.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.