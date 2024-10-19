Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 38,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $82.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.38. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $85.04. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

