Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $540,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day moving average of $63.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $68.93. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.