Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $421,000 Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 963.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,591.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.85%. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

