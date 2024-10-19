Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,363,085.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $513.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $477.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $517.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $485.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.