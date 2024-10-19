Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys 100 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 725.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Bank AR increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $408.73 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $420.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $112.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $393.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.53.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

