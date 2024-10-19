Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 478 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,300.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $528.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $170.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $540.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $498.15 and a 200-day moving average of $469.05.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

