OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Invests $719,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,611 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 165,395 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $46,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $446,000. MCIA Inc raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.5% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,782 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 357.2% during the 1st quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $108,145,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:V opened at $290.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.03 and a twelve month high of $293.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.94.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

