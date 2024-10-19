Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target Increased to $124.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.30.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OMC

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $104.48 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.27.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $1,534,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 17,414 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.