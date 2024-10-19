Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

NYSE OHI opened at $41.61 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $41.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.79.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,824.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,030.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 945,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,384,000 after acquiring an additional 861,907 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $20,962,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $16,446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,214,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,079,682,000 after purchasing an additional 346,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,732,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,831,000 after purchasing an additional 272,299 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

