Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPOF opened at $19.28 on Friday. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $97.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 million during the quarter.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Point Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Point Financial stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 720,861 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 116,015 shares during the quarter. Old Point Financial makes up approximately 4.4% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned about 14.19% of Old Point Financial worth $10,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

