OKYO Pharma’s (OKYO) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OKYO Pharma’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.
OKYO Pharma Trading Up 1.0 %
OKYO stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. OKYO Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25.
OKYO Pharma Company Profile
