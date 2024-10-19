Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Okta from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Okta from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Okta from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.38.

OKTA opened at $74.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.29. Okta has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. Okta had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Okta will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 92,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total value of $8,801,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $764,655.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,475.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 92,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total value of $8,801,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,989 shares of company stock valued at $27,806,184 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 4.7% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Okta by 11.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Okta by 71.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

