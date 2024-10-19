Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.68 and last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 1473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OCUL

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Up 2.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 226.46% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. The business had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Ocular Therapeutix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.