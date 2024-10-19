Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO) Director Gordon Keep Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) Director Gordon Keep sold 60,000 shares of Oceanic Iron Ore stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$10,800.00.

Gordon Keep also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Gordon Keep sold 31,464 shares of Oceanic Iron Ore stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total value of C$5,034.24.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of FEO opened at C$0.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$19.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.99. Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore ( CVE:FEO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

