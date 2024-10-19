Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OBE

Obsidian Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OBE opened at C$8.04 on Thursday. Obsidian Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.36 and a 12-month high of C$12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$611.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of C$208.40 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy will post 1.5996205 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Obsidian Energy news, Director Gordon Malcolm Ritchie bought 11,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,890.00. In other Obsidian Energy news, Director Gordon Malcolm Ritchie bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.99 per share, with a total value of C$87,890.00. Also, Director Michael Faust acquired 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,654.06. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.