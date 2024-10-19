Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.12 and last traded at C$8.07. 169,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 162,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OBE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James raised Obsidian Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$611.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.80.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of C$208.40 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.5996205 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Faust acquired 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.21 per share, with a total value of C$249,654.06. In related news, Director Gordon Malcolm Ritchie acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.99 per share, with a total value of C$87,890.00. Also, Director Michael Faust acquired 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,654.06. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

