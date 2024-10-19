NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,525 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,929 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.90.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $233.45 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

