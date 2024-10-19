NXM Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00007700 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,263.62 or 1.00014790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00013197 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007520 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000886 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006365 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00064437 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.