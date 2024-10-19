Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Trading Down 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.42. 342,469 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,424,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on NUVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $620.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Mashal bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 551.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,794 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 820,669 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 254.1% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 748,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 537,314 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 81.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 528,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 421,563 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

