NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NTN Buzztime stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.72. NTN Buzztime has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

About NTN Buzztime

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

