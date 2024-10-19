Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is Everett Harris & Co. CA’s 3rd Largest Position

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,438,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,140 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 9.5% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $766,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,446.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 81.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,193,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.48 and a 200-day moving average of $131.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $92.94 and a 12-month high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

