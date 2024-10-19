Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $13,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 73.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.70.

NYSE:NVS opened at $117.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.90. The firm has a market cap of $239.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

