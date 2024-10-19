NovaPoint Capital LLC Sells 1,740 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

NovaPoint Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC owned 0.23% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 144.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,211,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,996,000 after buying an additional 715,174 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,528.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,145,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,115,000 after buying an additional 1,074,824 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,007.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 895,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after acquiring an additional 815,048 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,828,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 370,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

PAPR opened at $36.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.55.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.