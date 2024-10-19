NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 908 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 908 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 352.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 109 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.79.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $64,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,014,746.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $64,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,782 shares in the company, valued at $8,014,746.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total value of $30,022,832.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,680,932.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 351,452 shares of company stock worth $118,643,279. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $374.83 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.81 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $348.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

