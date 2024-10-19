NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $244.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.97 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Daiwa America lowered Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

