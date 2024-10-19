NovaPoint Capital LLC Grows Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Corning by 545.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:GLW opened at $46.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.23.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

