NovaPoint Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

NovaPoint Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 5.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 3.2% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 19,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 8.6% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $112.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.03). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Crown Castle from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

