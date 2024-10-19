NovaPoint Capital LLC Boosts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,792,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,267 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,631,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,411,000 after purchasing an additional 45,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,858,000 after purchasing an additional 523,315 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,108,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,342,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,489,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,429,000 after purchasing an additional 31,686 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,095.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.71.

Get Our Latest Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

LHX stock opened at $248.78 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.55 and a twelve month high of $249.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.12 and a 200 day moving average of $225.81.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.