NovaPoint Capital LLC Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its position in American Electric Power by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.43.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $100.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.01 and a 52-week high of $105.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.29.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.