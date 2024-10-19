NovaPoint Capital LLC Acquires 16,650 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,650 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $68.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $68.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.79.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

