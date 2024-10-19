Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Stock Price Up 6.3% – Here’s Why

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 19,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 30,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Nova Leap Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Nova Leap Health
Nova Leap Health Stock Performance
Nova Leap Health Company Profile
Nova Leap Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and skilled nursing care, respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nova Leap Health
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Nova Leap Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Leap Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.