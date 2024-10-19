Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Stock Price Up 6.3% – Here’s Why

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 19,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 30,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Nova Leap Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Nova Leap Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nova Leap Health

Nova Leap Health Stock Performance

Nova Leap Health Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of C$23.28 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.27.

(Get Free Report)

Nova Leap Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and skilled nursing care, respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Leap Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Leap Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.