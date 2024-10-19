NFT Price Reaches $0.0185 on Major Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 18th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00007679 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,358.11 or 0.99975833 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00013317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007592 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000896 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006358 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00067134 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

