NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of NFI Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other NFI Group news, Senior Officer Jason Michael Pellaers sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.78, for a total value of C$40,283.10. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$17.00 on Friday. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$10.89 and a 1-year high of C$19.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.13. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -38.64, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.92.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.15 billion. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NFI Group will post 1.2814107 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

